Cuba Celebrates Health Workers on Day of Latin American Medicine

On the day commemorating Latin American Medicine, teleSUR English reproduces in full the speech offered by Cuban Minister of Health Jose Angel Portal Miranda to the health workers of Cuba and the region.

"Havana, December 3, 2021

"Year 63 of the Revolution".

Dear Cuban health workers and students:

The work of Cuban health professionals is part of our history: it is so today, in the midst of the complex scenario imposed on us by COVID-19, and it has been so throughout all these years of Revolution.

And although it is a task that is simply born from our determination to save lives and restore hope to the people, it is inevitable to recognize the great dedication, responsibility and commitment with which they work every day in the most diverse scenarios.

COVID-19 has imposed new and difficult challenges on us in these almost two years of relentless confrontation with the virus, in which it has been necessary to establish priorities among so many emergencies. Our workers and students have been able to rise to these challenges; behind each one of you there are sacrifices that are priceless and may never be known.

"To our doctors, who together with scientists have saved the country, many congratulations and infinite gratitude on #DayOfLatinAmericanMedicine. May the applause return today for you and for every life saved from #COVID19. Our heroes wear white coats. #CubaVive"

May this day of homage for the Latin American Medicine Day become a reason to multiply our sensitivity and professionalism in the noble purpose of protecting the health of our people.

We will continue counting on you for the great challenges we have ahead in defense of life, proud of this country, which knows that in your hands it is safe.

Thank you for being in every trench where you have been needed.

A hug,

Dr. José Angel Portal Miranda, Minister of Public Health."