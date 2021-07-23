President Diaz-Canel Thanks US Peoples' Solidarity with Cuba

The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, today thanked people of solidarity in the United States who worked to place a video projections against the economic blockade of the island on a building in Union Square in New York City.

In his Twitter account, the head of state showed his gratitude to the U.S. organizations Codepink, The People's Forum and Answer Coalition, which brought about the announcement, described by Díaz-Canel as a beautiful embrace to the Cuban people in the heart of New York.

"Thank you for saying Let Cuba live," wrote the Cuban President on the social network, and in another message he added: "We will not tire of saying Thank you to the noble American people." The action is part of the Let Cuba Live campaign, which this Friday published in The New York Times a letter with more than 400 signatures of personalities in support of the Caribbean nation.

The letter asks U.S. President Joseph Biden to repeal the 243 unilateral measures approved by the previous administration to tighten the siege against the largest island of the Antilles, and has the support of U.S. artists Danny Glover, Susan Sarandon, Jane Fonda and Mark Ruffalo.

It is also endorsed by former presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil and Rafael Correa of Ecuador, as well as British politician Jeremy Corbyn, Reverend Jim Winkler of the U.S. Council of Churches, Brazilian theologian Frei Beto and Nobel Peace Prize winner Adolfo Pérez Esquivel, among others.

"It seems inconceivable to us," the letter underlines, "especially during a pandemic, to intentionally block remittances and Cuba's use of global financial institutions, something necessary for the importation of food and medicines," Prensa Latina reported.