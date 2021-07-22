Cuba Thanks US Citizens for Sending 6 Million Syringes

"We appreciate the support of the American people. We can live in peace and harmony, building bridges and not blocks," Díaz-Canel said via Twitter.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel thanked the U.S. people on Thursday for their solidarity with the country to help tackle the COVID-19 pandemic by sending 6 million syringes to the island.

"We appreciate the support of the American people. We can live in peace and harmony, building bridges and not blocks," Díaz-Canel said via Twitter. The first shipment arrived on July 17 at Mariel port in the capital Havana.

Agradecemos apoyo del pueblo norteamericano. Podemos vivir en paz y armonía, construyendo puentes y no bloqueos. https://t.co/Dz7sPnxobo — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) July 22, 2021

With the help of Global Health Partners, several organizations, including CodePink and The Peoples Forum, are coordinating the aid. This, as the fundraising effort, reaches over $500,000 million.

"While the US govt imposes brutal sanctions on Cuba, we—the people—are shipping 6 million syringes there. That’s how you help Cubans," CodePink coordinator Medea Benjamin said via Twitter.