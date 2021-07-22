    • Live
News > Cuba

Cuba Thanks US Citizens for Sending 6 Million Syringes

    Members of the organization CodePink during a press conference at the Cuban embassy in the U.S. on July 21. | Photo: Twitter/ @medeabenjamin

Published 22 July 2021
Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel thanked the U.S. people on Thursday for their solidarity with the country to help tackle the COVID-19 pandemic by sending 6 million syringes to the island.

"We appreciate the support of the American people. We can live in peace and harmony, building bridges and not blocks," Díaz-Canel said via Twitter. The first shipment arrived on July 17 at Mariel port in the capital Havana.

"We appreciate the support of the American people. We can live in peace and harmony, building bridges and not blocks."

With the help of Global Health Partners, several organizations, including CodePink and The Peoples Forum, are coordinating the aid. This, as the fundraising effort, reaches over $500,000 million.

"While the US govt imposes brutal sanctions on Cuba, we—the people—are shipping 6 million syringes there. That’s how you help Cubans," CodePink coordinator Medea Benjamin said via Twitter.

Prensa Latina
by teleSUR/esf-MS
