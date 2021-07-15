Russia Rejects US Interference in Cuba's Internal Affairs

"We urge Washington to finally adopt an objective position, get rid of the hypocrisy, the double standards," the authorities said.

Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson María Zajárova remarked on Thursday her country's rejection of the U.S. interference in Cuba's internal affairs.

"We urge Washington to finally adopt an objective position, get rid of the hypocrisy, the double standards. Let the Cubans, their government, and their people realize what is happening and decide their destiny," the official said during a press conference.

"Russia admitted as observer in the Non-Aligned Movement."

"With surprising cheekiness, the US side at all levels, including the official statement in the information session of the State Department on July 13, portrays the events in Cuba as a consequence of government errors," the official added, noticing that the U.S. blockade is the main cause of the island's suffering.

"What about the policy of endless and illegal sanctions, including the most basic consumer goods, food, and medicine?" Zajárova said. The Russian and Chinese governments, following the July 11 protests, have denounced that the U.S. is plotting a "color revolution" on the island.