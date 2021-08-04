China Urges the US To Lift Sanctions against Cuba

This week, however, President Biden said that there would be more sanctions, "unless there's some drastic change in Cuba".

On Wednesday, China urged the United States to immediately and completely lift its blockade and stop making excuses to engage in destabilization in Cuba.

“China firmly opposes any move to arbitrarily impose unilateral sanctions and interfere in other countries' internal affairs under the pretext of so-called ‘freedom’, ‘human rights’, and ‘democracy’," a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, adding that the latest sanctions display "the typical U.S.-style double standard and bullyism,”

“It is the economic, commercial, and financial embargo of the U.S. that gravely impedes Cuba's efforts to improve its economy and people's livelihood, and tramples on the Cuban people's right to subsistence and development."

Recently, several countries and international organizations have extended a helping hand to Cuba, aiding its government and people to fight the pandemic.

“Enough with sanctions! The right way is to support," the Chinese spokesperson stressed.

In response, Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said that "these arbitrary measures, coupled with disinformation and aggression, are used to justify the inhumane blockade of Cuba."