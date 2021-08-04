Brazilians Mobilize To Send Humanitarian Aid to Cuba

World-renowned Brazilians like Frei Betto, Fernando Morais, Eric Nepomuceno, Chico Buarque, and João Pedro Stédile are leading the initiative to help the Cuban people and collect $10 million to ship at least 240 kg of seeds and 10,000 tons of organic rice for the Cuban people to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Brazil de Fato, although there are no commercial flights between both countries because of the sanitary crisis, the shipment will be transported by the Business Chamber Brazil - Cuba.

Cuba: diante da possibilidade de Biden flexibilizar o bloqueio, como fez Obama, contrarrevolucionários promoveram protestos em Havana. Querem + arrocho no bloqueio. O povo foi às ruas contra as bandas pagas por Miami. Nenhuma ameaça à Revolução! — frei betto (@freibetto) July 12, 2021 "Cuba: given the possibility of Biden easing the blockade, as Obama did, counterrevolutionaries staged protests in Havana. They want + tightening the lock. People took to the streets against Miami's paid bands. No threat to the Revolution!"

Despite Jair Bolsonaro´s government voted against lifting the U.S. blockade on the Caribbean island, the Brazilian people offer a helping hand to Cuba.