On Tuesday, the Cuban Embassy in Japan reported that film production company Kinoshita made a high-value donation to the Caribbean island's health system.

The film production company has played an active role in the cultural exchange between Cuba and Japan, including the 2017 feature film Ernesto, focused on one of the colleagues of Ernesto Che Guevara.

"Cuba thanks help from the Kinoshita business group of Japon to its health system."

According to authorities, the initiative will help expand the capacity of hospitals as Cuba battles its works outbreak since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several organizations and solidarity groups worldwide have sent humanitarian aid to Cuba despite an international campaign to discredit the government's handling of the sanitary crisis. However, Cuba's COVID-19 mortality remains below the world's average.