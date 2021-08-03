Japanese Film Company Sends Solidarity Aid to Cuba

"Cuba thanks help from the Kinoshita business group of Japon to its health system."
According to authorities, the initiative will help expand the capacity of hospitals as Cuba battles its works outbreak since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several organizations and solidarity groups worldwide have sent humanitarian aid to Cuba despite an international campaign to discredit the government's handling of the sanitary crisis. However, Cuba's COVID-19 mortality remains below the world's average.
