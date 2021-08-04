Cuba: Young Communist League Calls Solidarity Caravan August 5

The Union of Young Communists (UJC) of Cuba called a caravan for peace, love, and solidarity for tomorrow Thursday on Havana's Malecon.

"Difficult times are those that show the greatness of the people and Cuba; this small island is giant in the face of difficulties," says a tweet from the youth organization in tune with the call.

"The solidarity of the people will allow us to overcome and strengthen our unity," it adds.

The caravan will coincide with the 27th anniversary of events that took place on August 5, 1994, when a group of people carried out violent and vandalistic acts in streets near the Havana coast.

On that occasion, the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, appeared in the conflict zone, and his presence attracted the support of the citizens.

"The UJC invites you to participate this Thursday, August 5, in the #VictoriaPopular caravan, from La Chorrera to Parque 12 de Marzo, departure 9:00 in the morning."

A few hours ago, Aylín Álvarez, the second secretary of the UJC, was promoted as the new first secretary of the UJC.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel acknowledged on Twitter the trajectory of Álvarez, "a sensitive art instructor, mother of two children and youth leader with very good results."