US Govt. Rule Out “Adversaries” Involved in ‘Havana Syndrome’

"The 'Havana syndrome' could not have been caused by any type of weapon or energy device used by a foreign adversary," five U.S. government agencies determined.

The director of the Cuban Neurosciences Center (Cneuro), Dr. Mitchell Valdes-Sosa, said Thursday that, according to an investigation conducted by five U.S. intelligence agencies, it is unlikely that the ailments of the "Havana syndrome" were caused by a foreign adversary.

In an exclusive meeting with Telesur, the Cneuro director who investigated the alleged acoustic attack denounced by U.S. State Department personnel in Cuba in 2016, said the U.S. intelligence agencies' conclusion is the same one reached years ago by the Cuban Academy of Sciences.

"The 'Havana syndrome' could not have been caused by any type of weapon or energy device used by a foreign adversary," Valdés-Sosa said.

According to the Dr., the U.S. agencies found no evidence of intentional action by third countries or enemy organizations.

Andy Vermaut shares:US spies debunk Havana Syndrome conspiracy WaPo: An intelligence review of mystery symptoms 'shatters? the theory that Russia or China are to blame



Whatever caused the enigmatic symptoms dubbed the 'Havana Syndrome', the… https://t.co/tDh3ncH3gf Thank you. pic.twitter.com/V7wMzeBVn6 — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) March 2, 2023

The government agencies' investigation was released Wednesday by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).

According to the report, seven U.S. intelligence agencies reviewed some 1 500 abnormal health incidents in more than 90 countries, and five of them agreed that adversary involvement is highly unlikely.

The so-called 'Havana syndrome' was reportedly first experienced by U.S. State Department personnel stationed in Cuba in late 2016.

State Department personnel claimed to have experienced dizziness, headaches, memory lapses and hearing loss at the time. Former U.S. President Donald Trump used such allegations as a pretext to close consular services in Havana.