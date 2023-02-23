Cuban FM Calls for Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp Shut Down

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Thursday called for shutting down Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp, a territory that has been illegally occupied by the United States for 120 years.

“For 120 years the U.S. has occupied more than 117 square kilometers of Cuba´s national territory against the Cubans´ will,” the foreign minister live-tweeted.

Rodriguez also stressed that the illegal occupation must be stopped.

Following the U.S. intervention in the 1898 Spanish-Cuban war, Guantanamo Bay was the first port occupied by the U.S. Navy and, from there on, they orchestrated Puerto Rico invasion and attack Santiago de Cuba.

The Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp started to operate back in December 1903 and was the spearhead for several invasions in the area.

After 09/11 attacks, a high security military prison was set up in Guantanamo Bay, where a great number of detainees have received inhumane treatment.