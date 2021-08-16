Cuba: President Evaluates National Oxygen Production Challenges

Miguel Díaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic of Cuba, visited the San Antonio de Los Baños airbase and the gasification plant of the Industrial Gases de Cuba company, where medical oxygen is being produced for health institutions.

The two plants of the Revolutionary Armed Forces at the San Antonio air base are joined by one donated by Russia, according to the presidential press office.

Later on Monday, Díaz-Canel visited the gasification plant of the company Industrial Gases of Cuba, whose collective works 24 hours a day to produce medical oxygen needed by the country's public health system.

During the visit, the president acknowledged and thanked the state company's workers for their efforts.

José Ángel Portal Miranda, Minister of Public Health, said this Sunday that in the last few days the health system has been presenting limitations with the coverage of medical oxygen for the attention of patients, due to a breakdown suffered by the main production plant in the country.

El presidente @DiazCanelB visita la Gasificadora de la empresa Gases Industriales de #Cuba����, donde su colectivo trabaja las 24 horas para producir oxígeno medicinal que necesita el sistema de Salud. Reconoce el tremendo esfuerzo de sus trabajadores. El ajetreo aquí es constante. pic.twitter.com/aMWCyfrcIm — Presidencia Cuba (@PresidenciaCuba) August 16, 2021

He pointed out that the breakage of an essential part took the plant out of circulation, which means that that the productions that Cuba can normally achieve have become far more limited.

In order to deal with this tense scenario, the country's leadership has decided to create a national and provincial management post, made up of different organizations that are contributing to providing agile solutions to mitigate as much as possible the impact that this problem may generate for the national health system.