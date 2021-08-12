Bolivia's Senate Rejects US Blockade in Cuba

"The blockade is due to an arrogant, arrogant, interference policy and without any support, which is rejected by almost all the governments represented at the United Nations," the legislative body said in a statement.

Bolivia's Plurinational Legislative Assembly (ALPB) rejected on Thursday the U.S. blockade against Cuba.

"The blockade is due to an arrogant, arrogant, interference policy and without any support, which is rejected by almost all the governments represented at the United Nations," the legislative body said in a statement.

El presidente de la Comisión de Política Internacional, Roberto Padilla Bedoya, junto al senador Luis Flores Roberts, entregó una Declaración Camaral al Embajador de la República de Cuba, Danilo Sánchez, en repudio del embargo y bloqueo de Estados Unidos contra su país. pic.twitter.com/MO8CvYNO7I — Senado de Bolivia (@SenadoBolivia) August 12, 2021

"The president of the International Policy Commission, Roberto Padilla Bedoya, together with Senator Luis Flores Roberts, delivered a Camaral Declaration to the Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba, Danilo Sánchez, in repudiation of the embargo and blockade of the United States against his country."

The President of the International Policy Commission of the Chamber of Senators, Roberto Padilla Bedoya, handled the letter to the Cuban Ambassador Danilo Sanchez Vazquez.

Moreover, the text highlights "the lifting of the most unjust, severe and prolonged unilateral sanctions system in history."