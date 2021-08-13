Fred Hits Cuba With Heavy Rains, Leaving in the Early Morning

Experts highlighted that the central region of Fred, in this trajectory, would be leaving the sea early Satuday morning, along the north coast between the Cuban provinces of Mayabeque and Matanzas.

The tropical storm Fred hit the Eastern region of Cuba on Friday with heavy rains and thunderstorms in some areas.

According to Cuba's Meteorology Institute, "Fred has continued with little change in intensity, with maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts and a minimum pressure of 1013 hPA."

Centro de Pronósticos, INSMET

Fecha: 13 de agosto de 2021

Hora: 06:00 pm.



AVISO DE CICLÓN TROPICAL No. 18



DEPRESIÓN TROPICAL FRED



… transita sobre la provincia de #VillaClara …



Vientos: 55 km/h

Presión: 1013 hP

Velocidad: 19 km/h



— Presidencia Cuba (@PresidenciaCuba) August 13, 2021

"TROPICAL CYCLONE NOTICE No. 18. Winds: 55 km/h. Pressure: 1013 hPA. Speed: 19 km/h."

Moreover, "in the next 12 to 24 hours this tropical organism will move in a course towards the west and west-northwest, with a similar speed to the north of Villa Clara," the institute said.

The experts highlighted that the central region of Fred, in this trajectory, would be leaving the sea early Saturday morning, along the north coast between the provinces of Mayabeque and Matanzas.