News > Cuba

Fred Hits Cuba With Heavy Rains, Leaving in the Early Morning

    Fred has continued with little change in intensity, with maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts and a minimum pressure of 1013 hectoPascal. | Photo: Twitter/@Tropicalcyclon8

Published 13 August 2021
Experts highlighted that the central region of Fred, in this trajectory, would be leaving the sea early Satuday morning, along the north coast between the Cuban provinces of Mayabeque and Matanzas.

The tropical storm Fred hit the Eastern region of Cuba on Friday with heavy rains and thunderstorms in some areas.

According to Cuba's Meteorology Institute, "Fred has continued with little change in intensity, with maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts and a minimum pressure of 1013 hPA."

"TROPICAL CYCLONE NOTICE No. 18. Winds: 55 km/h. Pressure: 1013 hPA. Speed: 19 km/h."

Moreover, "in the next 12 to 24 hours this tropical organism will move in a course towards the west and west-northwest, with a similar speed to the north of Villa Clara," the institute said.

The experts highlighted that the central region of Fred, in this trajectory, would be leaving the sea early Saturday morning, along the north coast between the provinces of Mayabeque and Matanzas.

