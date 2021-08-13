Fred Hits Cuba With Heavy Rains, Leaving in the Early Morning

According to Cuba's Meteorology Institute, "Fred has continued with little change in intensity, with maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts and a minimum pressure of 1013 hPA."
Centro de Pronósticos, INSMET Fecha: 13 de agosto de 2021 Hora: 06:00 pm.
Moreover, "in the next 12 to 24 hours this tropical organism will move in a course towards the west and west-northwest, with a similar speed to the north of Villa Clara," the institute said.
The experts highlighted that the central region of Fred, in this trajectory, would be leaving the sea early Saturday morning, along the north coast between the provinces of Mayabeque and Matanzas.
