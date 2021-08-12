Cuba Has Administered Over 11 Million Doses of Its Vaccines

Cuba's Ministry of Health reported on Thursday that over 11 million doses have been administered in the country as its COVID-19 vaccination campaign advances.
According to Ministry 4, 705,414 people have received the first dose of the vaccines, which accounts for 42 percent of the population. Also, 25.9 percent have received the second dose.
"As of August 10, 4,714,451 people have received at least one dose of one of the Cuban vaccine candidates SOBERANA 02 and SOBERANA Plus, and of the Cuban vaccine Abdala. Of these they already have a second dose 3 389 339 and a third dose 2 898 039."
Three out of five Cuban vaccine candidates meet the 50 percent efficacy requirement of the World Health Organization (WHO) and Abdala was approved for emergency use on the island.
The authorities also reported that as of Thursday 2 898 039 have received the third dose. Moreover, 21,000 out of the 2.9 million who are fully vaccinated, 21,000 have gotten COVID and only 99 have died.