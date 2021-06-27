Cuba Reports a New Peak of COVID-19 Infections in a Week

As of Sunday, the Caribbean island had reported 182.354 COVID-19 cases and 1,241 related deaths.

On Sunday, Cuba's Director of Epidemiology Francisco Duran reported 2.698 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours,. The figure beat for the second time daily infections records.

He explained that 2.579 cases were contacts of COVID-19 patients who were under strict monitoring and quarantine in health care centers.

Matanzas (657 cases), Camaguey (359), and Havana (347) are the most affected provinces.

"We are living the most difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic with about 11,000 patients in health care facilities and 10 provinces confirming over a hundred cases a day. I ask our people to observe all measures," Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel twitted.

#LIVE | Cuba's Foreign Minister @BrunoRguezP: "In 2020, Cuba had to face the COVID-19 pandemic and the United States intensified the commercial and financial blockade." pic.twitter.com/oPhRC08gat — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) June 23, 2021

Last week, Cuba's Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) published the results of COVID-19 vaccine Abdala's Phase III clinical trial, noting this vaccine's efficacy of 92.28 percent.

Likewise, the Finlay Vaccines Institute (IFV) confirmed Soberana 02 vaccine's 62 percent efficiency after the administration of two doses in clinical trials.

Despite the U.S. sanctions on the country, the Caribbean island has managed to administrate almost 6 million doses of its home-produced vaccines.