Cuba Assumes Presidency Of UN Conference On Disarmament

On Tuesday, Cuba assumed the presidency of the United Nations (UN) Conference on Disarmament and ratified its commitment to peace at the forum’s opening session in Geneva, Switzerland.

"We subscribe and vigorously support the principles and rules of international law and the conventions for the nuclear weapons disposal," Foreign Affairs Vice-Minister Gerardo Peñalver stated.

While welcoming the Conference’s reactivation, Peñalver stressed that ensuring its vitality and preserving its procedures and practices are indispensable to guarantee world stability.

The Cuban representative urged to adopt binding motions that prohibit an arms race in outer space, provide security assurances for non-nuclear-weapon States such as Cuba, and prevent the production of material for the nuclear weapons’ manufacture.



"No nation will escape the devastating effects of a nuclear conflagration. Therefore, we must avoid it at all costs," he said and proposed to extend the 2017 Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) provisions. Regarding the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Peñalver stressed that such warfare stems from the North Atlantic Organization (NATO) expansion towards Russian borders and that such a situation must be resolved through a diplomatic, realistic, and constructive solution. “Only this way, the involved countries' security and stability will be preserved,” he stressed, adding that the conflict could have been avoided if Ukraine had respectfully met Russia’s security demands.