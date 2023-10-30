Cuba, Panama and Costa Rica Host Urban Forum in Havana

The meeting has the technical assistance of the United Nations Agency for Urban Settlements (UN-Habitat) and the financing of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (COSUDE).

On Monday, representatives and specialists from Cuba, Panama and Costa Rica are debating in Havana on urban policies of each country at the 10th National Urban Forum.

According to official reports, the Caribbean island's National Institute of Land Management and Urban Planning is organizing the two-day event at the capital's Convention Palace.

The meeting is supported by technical assistance from the United Nations Urban Settlements Agency (UN-Habitat) and funding from the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) under the Urban October program.

The workshop is entitled "Building alliances for a sustainable urban future, following the echoes of the Habitat International Summit of Latin America and the Caribbean." It will be attended by government representatives, as well as members of civil society and academia.

Da inicio el X Foro Urbano Nacional "Construyendo alianzas para un futuro urbano sostenible, tras los ecos de la CIHALC", que sesiona en el Palacio de las Convenciones en La #Habana #Cuba el Coordinador residente SNU en Cuba Francisco Pichón pic.twitter.com/bFuoqLSB4A — Daniel Joel González (@DanielJoelGonz3) October 30, 2023

The tweet reads, "The X National Urban Forum "Building alliances for a sustainable urban future, following the echoes of the CIHALC," which is being held at the Convention Palace in Havana, Cuba, is kicked off by the UNS Resident Coordinator in Cuba, Francisco Pichón."

According to official data, the ministerial panels of the meeting will deal with the progress and challenges of national urban policies in Latin America and the Caribbean and the implementation of Cuba's new urban agenda at the local level.

In addition, the agenda will cover comprehensive neighborhood improvement and urban regeneration, and land value capture planning. Also, the role of decentralization and local governments in urban territorial development and the role of women in habitat development.

World Cities Day, whose theme this year is "Financing a sustainable urban future for all," will be celebrated during the event.