Cuba, Mexico Start Business Forum in Havana to Boost Trade Ties

The forum's inaugural session, which continues through Friday, was attended by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and other high-ranking officials.



Representatives of some 150 Cuban and 80 Mexican companies on Thursday attended the opening of the Cuba-Mexico Business Forum at the Hotel Nacional de Cuba in the capital city Havana.

The inauguration of the event was in charge of the president of the Chamber of Commerce of Cuba Antonio Luis Carricarte, the Cuban Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero. The Undersecretary of Industry and Commerce of the Ministry of Economy of Mexico, Hector Guerrero will also be present at the event.

Given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on world economies, Guerrero described trade ties between Cuba and Mexico, Latin America's second-largest economy, as "strategic and fundamental" to the island's recovery.

Havana, Jul 14 (Prensa Latina) Deputy Prime Minister Alejandro Gil told participants today at the Cuba-Mexico Business Forum that the island's economy in the first half of 2022 continues in the process of gradual recovery. https://t.co/07BS1yCAm0 — Carlo (@CarloTresero) July 14, 2022

Cuba's Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas said Cuba is working to overcome the economic setbacks of the past two years. "We have a long road ahead of work, opportunities and reciprocal advantages," said Cabrisas.

The forum's inaugural session, which continues through Friday, was attended by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and other high-ranking officials.

Organized by the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Trade, the Center for the Promotion of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, the Cuban Chamber of Commerce and the Embassy of Mexico in Cuba, the forum focuses on areas of common interest such as renewable energy, biotechnological and pharmaceutical industries, tourism, transportation, and construction.