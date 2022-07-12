'Cuba Is a Symbol, Cuba Has a Great History': Pope Francis

The Pope also addressed other current international issues such as the crisis in Ukraine and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview broadcast by Univision on Tuesday on Tuesday, Pope Francis revealed that dialogues are being held to improve the relations between the United States and Cuba.

“I love the Cuban people very much. I had good human relations with Cuban people. I also confess that I maintain a human relationship with Raul Castro,” he stressed, adding that he was happy when Cuba and the U.S. began a process of normalizing their relations in 2014.

"I was happy when that small agreement with the United States was reached. It was a good step forward, but it stopped," Pope Francis said, pointing out that exploratory talks are now being held "to shorten the distance" between the parties.

“Cuba is a symbol. Cuba has a great history. I feel very close, very close, even to the Cuban bishops,” he added.

También hay que decir que el 20/09/2015, el Papa Francisco se reunió con Fidel en casa de este último y expresó el "agradecimiento a Cuba por su contribución a la paz y a la preservación de la especie humana en un mundo saturado de odio y agresiones".#MásValeTardeQueNunca pic.twitter.com/EG8mdEMBOY — José Antonio Carmona (@JoseA_Carmona_) January 3, 2022

The tweet reads, "It must also be said that on Sept. 20, 2015, Pope Francis met with Fidel in his house and expressed his 'gratitude to Cuba for its contribution to peace and the preservation of the human species in a world saturated with hate and aggression'."

In the interview with Univision, the Pope also addressed other current international issues such as the crisis in Ukraine and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For years we have been experiencing the Third World War by bits, by chapters, with wars everywhere," he said, emphasizing that the armed conflicts "that are imposed on us" have made us lose "awareness of war."

"Humanity continues to manufacture weapons," the Pope lamented, adding that war enslaves and dehumanizes. "The use and possession of nuclear weapons is immoral and we cannot play with death at hand."