Mexico Reaffirms Its Neutrality Regarding Ukrainian Conflict

President Lopez Obrador pointed out that the Ukrainian conflict is a result of the mistakes of the international political elites who failed to create conditions for peace.

On Friday, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) said that he will ratify his country's neutrality with respect to the Ukrainian conflict during the meeting he will hold with the U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on July 12.

"The position will be the same. We do not take sides in that war. We want a peaceful solution and an agreement to be reached because wars only produce suffering," he said.

The Mexican president also emphasized that his administration must stick to "the foreign policy that is established in the Constitution", which contemplates the principles of intervention and self-determination of the peoples.

Since the Ukrainian conflict broke out, Mexico has declared its "neutrality" and rejected sanctions against Russia, which has sparked criticism from US Democratic and Republican senators.



"The Biden administration is respectful of our sovereignty. There has never been an insinuation for Mexico to rule on the conflict in Russia and Ukraine," AMLO said, explaining that his trip to Washington will not affect relations with the Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The Mexican president reiterated that the Ukrainian conflict is a consequence of the mistakes of the international political elites who failed to create conditions for peace between the warring parties. Therefore, Mexico promotes a ceasefire and peace.

Meanwhile, at the meeting of foreign ministers of the Group of Twenty (G20) that takes place in Indonesia on Friday, diplomats from Brazil and Argentina have also shown a non-belligerent attitude towards Russia and even they met with the Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov.

