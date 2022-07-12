Fidel Castro Is in the Pantheon of Giants, President AMLO Says

The Mexican president stressed that Fidel continues to be a political reference and recognized his firmness in confronting the U.S. blockade against Cuba.

On Monday, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) described Fidel Castro, the Cuban Revolution's historical leader, as one of the great political figures in the world.

A few hours before traveling to Washington, AMLO recalled that Fidel continues to be a political reference and recognized his firmness in confronting the U.S. blockade against Cuba that President Dwight D. Eisenhower (1953-1961) initiated and has not ceased to this day.

“When Commander Fidel Castro died, I said that a giant leader like Mandela had died. Mexican conservatives were furious. How dare I compare Mandela with Fidel? And why?," AMLO recalled referring to the 2006 presidential elections.

On that occasion, the Mexican right frightened voters by recalling the references that candidate Lopez Obrador made to other Latin American leftist leaders such as the Brazilian Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and the Venezuelan Hugo Chavez.

Fidel Castro's speaking about climate change in 1992.



As we approach the acceleration of the current climate crisis we must remember there is one choice: socialism or extinction. pic.twitter.com/gUbNzT9D7R — max (@MaxistLeninist) July 9, 2022

"The owners of the world accepted Mandela more than Fidel," AMLO recalled, stressing that "both were great... they are in the pantheon of the world's giants, where Roosevelt, Churchill or De Gaulle are too."

On Monday, the Mexican President also announced that he will discuss with U.S. President Biden issues related to security, migration, and inflation.

During the meeting at the White House, AMLO will also address the case of journalist Julian Assange, whom the Mexican leader considers to be one of the most important journalists in the contemporary world.