China: US Should Lift Sanctions Imposed Against Cuban Officials

On Monday, a Chinese spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry called on the U.S. to lift the sanctions imposed against Cuban officials.

Wang Wenbin, Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman, urged the U.S. to withdraw the sanctions imposed on 28 Cuban civil servants and members of the Communist Party of Cuba. He also made a call to serve as an example of coercive democracy.

Wang highlighted the 29 consecutive years for the resolutions presented by the Cuban government, which obtained the support of the UN General Assembly. These resolutions called for lifting the economic, commercial, and financial blockade enforced by Washington for more than six decades.

The spokesman urged the U.S. to pay attention to the international community's call regarding justice on the matter and to accomplish the goals and principles of the UN Charter to lift the unilateral sanctions against Cuba completely.

The comments were made during a press conference in light of the recent announcement released by the U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, which indicated that visa restrictions would be imposed on 28 Cuban civil servants and members of the Communist Party of Cuba, being this part of Washington's policy towards the island, as well as the recruitment of the blockade.

Wang Wenbin, vocero del Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores de #China, llamó hoy a #EstadosUnidos a revocar las sanciones unilaterales impuestas contra 28 funcionarios de #Cuba y calificó esa acción como un ejemplo típico de diplomacia coercitiva.@PrensaLatina_cu pic.twitter.com/QJgpu8aK9C — CNC TV Granma (@CNCTVGranma) July 11, 2022

Wang Wenbin, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, today called on EstadosUnidos to revoke the unilateral sanctions imposed against 28 officials of Cuba, calling this action a typical example of coercive diplomacy.

According to Blinken, Presidential Proclamation 5377 prohibited the entrance of Cuban officials to the U.S. because they had allegedly allowed or facilitated violent and unjust detentions, false trials, and prison sentences for those people who took part in the riots of July 11, 2021.