Cuba Is Ready For the Eurasian Economic Union, Diaz-Canel Says

On Friday, President Miguel Diaz-Canel addressed for the first time the Supreme Council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU). Cuba is the only Latin American state to enjoy observer status in this regional organization.

He reaffirmed his country's commitment to collaborate in EEU priorities, noting that cooperation links within the organization are mutually beneficial. So far, at least 30 joint actions have been defined in areas such as commerce, finance, energy, mining, agro-industries, and communications.

Diaz-Canel also highlighted exchange potentials in the health care and biotechnology sectors given that his country produces 85 percent of the drugs used to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, including five vaccine candidates.

"We are ready to enter the common market for medicines, devices, and medical technology, which is endorsed in the EEU treaty," he noted.

Besides agreements between EEU Development Bank and the Cuban banking system, foreign investment in the Mariel Special Development Zone will be among the island's top goals in the organization.

Diaz-Canel also thanked the bloc's permanent rejection of the U.S. economic blockade against Cuba.

"We are encouraged by the strength of the Eurasian Economic Union and the confidence that united we will be able to advance faster in favor of our economies and the welfare of our peoples," he concluded.