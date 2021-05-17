Cuba Salutes International Day Against Homophobia & Transphobia

The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, endorsed on Twitter the campaign of the National Center for Sex Education (Cenesex) and, on the International Day against Homophobia and Transphobia, ratified the principle of equality and rights for all people, in line with the Magna Carta, approved by referendum in 2019.

By highlighting this issue, the president recognizes the efforts and years of raising awareness in which the country has achieved sustained progress in recognition of sexual rights.

Among the results, as detailed by Cenesex, are the first genital adjustment surgery to a trans person (1988), the favorable sentences to trans persons in which their right to gender identity is recognized, after surgical procedure (1996), the elimination of the reference to homosexuality as an aggravating element of a criminal offense (1997).

The 2000s marked other profound progress, such as the resumption of genital adjustment surgeries for trans people (2007), the creation of the National Commission for Comprehensive Care for transgender people (2008), and the prohibition of discrimination based on sexual orientation in workplaces (2013).

For 2017, the National Economic and Social Development Plan until 2030 pronounced to work on banishing discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, while the promulgation of the 2019 constitutional text constitutes one of the most important measures, since it recognizes sexual rights, regulates the principle of equality and non-discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender and gender identity of individuals.

However, Cenesex itself identifies the debts that still persist in achieving all rights for all persons, among which are guaranteeing marriage for all persons without distinction of any kind and access to assisted human reproduction techniques for LGBTIQ+ persons.

#Cuba está comprometida con la garantía de #TodosLosDerechosParaTodasLasPersonas. Saludamos Día Internacional contra la homofobia y la transfobia. pic.twitter.com/mgO2RjFSug — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) May 17, 2021

Other challenges lie in making visible and confronting abuse of sexually diverse people in schools and strengthening comprehensive health services for the health care of trans people.

The International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia is celebrated every May 17 in commemoration of eliminating homosexuality from the list of mental illnesses by the World Health Organization (1990). Since 2008, the days against these phenomena have been held in the country to reinforce comprehensive education on sexuality.

Cuba, as expressed by its highest authorities, is moving towards the protection and guarantee of rights for all, with the full awareness that, as referred to in Article 42 of the Constitution of the Republic of Cuba, "all persons are equal before the law, receive equal protection and treatment from the authorities and enjoy the same rights, freedoms, and opportunities."