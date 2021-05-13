French Association Asks Biden To Stop US Blockade Against Cuba

The U.S. continues promoting smear campaigns against the Cuban government, to incite a rebellion that would lead to a change of leadership in the country.

France's Cuba Cooperation Association (CubaCoop) on Thursday urged U.S. President Joe Biden to put an end to the 60-year-old blockade imposed by his country on the Caribbean island.

"If Biden wants to help the Cuban population, he would put an end to the over 240 unilateral sanctions imposed by his predecessor Donald Trump, who also reinforced the blockade against this neighboring country," CubaCoop stated.

For the past 60 years, Washington has insisted on maintaining a trade war against Cuba to impose a change of political system.

"This hostile attitude is repudiated by the international community. The voting at the United Nations (UN) speaks volumes. For decades, the world has been rejecting this unjust blockade," the French organization added.

The Cuban people suffer in their daily lives the effects of the US #blockade, intensified in times of the pandemic. Like #COVID19, this inhumane policy harms the Cuban family. It must cease. #StopTheEmbargo against #Cuba���� and its people!@EmbacubaCanada https://t.co/xvxhEaCfyt — Josefina Vidal (@JosefinaVidalF) May 13, 2021

The U.S. president, who took office in January 2021, has done nothing to reverse Trump's policy towards Cuba. "This is not one of our priorities at the moment," Biden said just days after entering the White House. Despite Biden's lack of interest, the U.S. continues financing and promoting smear campaigns against the Cuban government to incite a rebellion that would lead to a change of leadership in the country. From France, "we will continue to support the Cuban people's struggle to develop their economy, defend their principles, and not allow themselves to be bent by foreign powers," CubaCoop added.