Cuba: Party Congress To Give Way To New Communist Generations

From April 16 to 19, Cuba will hold the eighth congress of the Communist Party (PCC), which will be the first one to be conducted without Fidel Castro.

"In this new Congress, the leaders of the historic generation, led by Raul Castro today, will pass on to the new communists the torch of the Revolution and Socialism," Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel explained.

As of this Friday, the communists will set an age limit on membership in the PCC Central Committee (60) and leadership positions within the Party (70).

“The passing of the leadership to a new generation of Party members will stimulate the systematic rejuvenation of its entire militancy,” Raul Castro said during the 7th Congress, held in April 2016.

“Minute by minute, time is inexorably ticking away and shortening our lives. With these changes, we are repairing our Revolution’s great leader of today, tomorrow, and always: our Communist Party,” Castro assured.

This will be an exceptional Congress because it will take place amid an unprecedented global health crisis. “We will attend the 8th Party Congress amid the pandemic, with very favorable results compared to other much more developed countries, and with five domestic vaccines in clinical trials,” Diaz-Canel recalled. The important event will happen exactly 60 years after The Bay of Pigs invasion, the historic failure of the U.S. government's military efforts to take over the island. It will also coincide with the 60th anniversary of Fidel Castro's proclamation of the socialist character of the Cuban Revolution.