Cuba Implements Measures to Develop Sustainable Tourism

Actions taken to move towards sustainability are part of the "Life Task", a government strategy launched in 2017 to mitigate the effects of climate change on the Caribbean island.

On Monday, Elba Perez, the minister of Science, Technology and Environment, announced that Cuba is implementing measures to develop sustainable and environmentally friendly tourism.

The actions include the demolition of permanent structures on the dunes and the increase of shaded areas on the sand strip and public spaces, she said during an event in Varadero, Cuba's main tourist destination, which will host the International Tourism Fair (FitCuba) during this week.

Perez maintained that Cuba has the potential to develop sustainable tourism, but she acknowledged pending issues such as placing photovoltaic solar panels on roofs or parking lots and developing bioclimatic architecture.

Before the pandemic, tourism represented the second source of foreign exchange for Cuba and contributed about 10 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP). It also employed approximately half a million people in the state sector and a high percentage of private.

Cuba reopened travel from abroad in November 2021. President Miguel Diaz-Canel's administration expects to obtain some US$1.1 billion in 2022 through the entry of 2.5 million international visitors.

The beaches stand out among the best destinations in Cuba. In addition to Varadero, for example, this Caribbean country has "Pilar," a beach that has dunes with heights greater than 49 feet, and "Guardalavaca", one of the first places Christopher Columbus visited on his arrival in Cuba.