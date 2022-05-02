Veteran Politician, Diplomat Ricardo Alarcon Dies in Cuba at 84

Ricardo Alarcon served as Foreign Minister from 1991 to 1993; he was Cuba’s ambassador to the UN when the island sat at the Security Council as non-permanent representative; and for 20 years he presided over Cuba’s National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament).

Veteran Cuban diplomat and politician Ricardo Alarcon passed away this Sunday, in Havana, close to his 85th birthday, relatives and official sources confirmed.

The history of Cuban revolutionary diplomacy cannot be written without mentioning among its most precious pages the brilliant and innovative performance of Ricardo Alarcon de Quesada, the Havana embassy in Romania wrote on social media.

Alarcon served as Foreign Minister from 1991 to 1993; he was Cuba’s ambassador to the UN when the island sat at the Security Council as non-permanent representative; and for 20 years he presided over Cuba’s National Assembly of People’s Power (parliament).

Anoche ha muerto en La Habana, Ricardo Alarcón de Quesada, gran patriota y brillante diplomático de la #RevoluciónCubana, cuya obra defendió con pasión y sólidos argumentos, enorgulleciendo a nuestro pueblo. Toda #Cuba siente su partida pic.twitter.com/QxvsNuYlX7 — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) May 1, 2022

Ricardo Alarcón de Quesada, a great patriot and brilliant diplomat of the Cuban Revolution, whose work he defended with passion and solid arguments, making our people proud, died last night in Havana. All Cuba feels his departure.

“To the Master of the diplomats of our generation, we will always keep deep respect, admiration and immense affection. Thank you for the privilege and honor of having been his disciples,” Deputy Foreign Minister Josefina Vidal wrote on her Facebook account.

His example and work remain as his legacy to current and future generations of Cubans. “Death is not true when the work of life has been well fulfilled: Jose Marti,” is another message circulating on social media by renowned journalist Humberto Lopez.

Alarcon is remembered as a “true revolutionary; for his anti-imperialism, his loyalty to Fidel and Raul, to the Party and the people,” he concluded his post.