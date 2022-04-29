Cuba Congratulates Specialists on International Immunology Day

On the International Day of Immunology, Cuban Health Minister Jose Angel Portal recognized the Cuban immunology specialists' professionalism and dedication.

"Their work has been and is vital for the protection and care of the health of our people," he said, noting that the development of five homegrown vaccines to combat the COVID-19 has been achieved thanks to the contributions of immunology to health in Cuba.

The minister said that the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19 was brought under control by the use of hyperimmune plasma, hematopoietic stem cells, various immunomodulators and antivirals, and tests for SARS-CoV-2 diagnosis.

Referring to the achievements in the immunology field since the triumph of the Revolution in 1959, Portal said that an expanded program of free vaccination was extended nationwide. Within a year, this led to polio eradication and a dozen other infectious diseases that have since come under control.

"The birth of Cuban immunology is linked to the introduction of vaccination against human smallpox, just as happened with its origin, based on the experiences of Edward Jenner in 1796", the minister said.

Eight years later, Cuba achieved the extension of smallpox vaccination throughout the country when Dr. Tomás Romay conducted a similar experiment, including his own children.

The first country to eliminate rubella and congenital rubella syndrome was Cuba, using a joint strategy focused on vaccinating adult women and children.