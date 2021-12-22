Cuba Honors Educators on 60th Anniversary of Literacy Campaign

Through his Twitter account, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez congratulated Cuba's teachers, who celebrate their day this December 22, in remembrance of the declaration of Cuba as a country free of illiteracy, on the same day, but sixty years ago, in 1961.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Ena Elsa Velázquez Cobiella, and other government representatives, also made use of the web platform to convey their congratulations and recognition to those who have in their hands the responsibility of forming new and future generations.

The member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Party, Dr. Roberto Morales Ojeda, also highlighted the consecration of the teaching professionals during these last two years, in the search for alternatives to continue the teaching and educational training of their students, amid a difficult epidemiological context imposed by the new coronavirus.

Feliz #DíaDelEducador. A todas y todos los que consagran sus horas a la noble tarea de enseñar y educar, de preparar a los más nuevos para la vida. Gracias. #CubaVive pic.twitter.com/TGAAnKW54c — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) December 22, 2021

"Happy #EducatorsDay. To all those who devote their hours to the noble task of teaching and educating, of preparing the newest for life. Thank you. #CubaLives"

Daily inspiration are our educators who in times of pandemic faced challenges and achieved new ways to bring knowledge to students. Congratulations and recognition for their dedication to this exalting profession," Morales Ojeda expressed.

The Cuban Literacy Campaign, which brought the country's illiteracy rates to under 3%, set the model for other Latin American countries' struggles, such as in Venezuela and Bolivia, to wipe out this vestige of colonialism, underdevelopment and inequality.