10 Million People Worldwide Learned To Read With Cuban Method

    A group of Indigenous people learns how to read, Venezuela. | Photo: Twitter/ @emilethg

Published 3 February 2021
The "Yes, I can" program was launched in 2001 and currently has 20 updates, including versions for people with disabilities.

Cuba's Education Ministry (MINED) official Eva Escalona Wednesday reported that the "Yes, I can" Cuban-developed teaching tool has put over 10 million people out of illiteracy in 30 countries since its creation in 2001.

Having been applied in Latin America, Africa, Oceania, and Europe, the teaching method has 20 adaptations so far, including versions for people with disabilities. 

Escalona pointed out that some digital apps are being developed to adapt the method to mobile devices and social networks to promote digital literacy.

Developed by the Latin American and Caribbean Pedagogical Institute (LACPI), the "Yes, I can" tool uses teaching letters from numbers.

The teaching program is divided into three different stages, including a consolidation phase. Currently, 290 Cuban professionals assist 13 countries in different educational levels.

In 2006, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) awarded LACPI the King Sejong Literacy Prize for its contribution to the teaching of reading and writing worldwide. 

Pedagogical Sciences doctor Leonela Relys officially launched the "Yes, I can" method on March 28, 2001, highlighting that it was designed for different social and linguistic realities.

