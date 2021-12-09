Cuba: Havana To Host the ALBA-TCP Summit for Another Year

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) will hold its next summit in Havana. The agenda of this summit will be marked with perspectives for strengthening this alliance and other cardinal issues for countries.

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) is seventeen years old. On Dec, 14, Havana will once again host the ALBA-TCP Summit.

Perspectives will mark the agenda for this summit for strengthening this alliance and other cardinal issues for these nations. This will be an opportunity to jointly evaluate the regional scenario, the actions to guarantee peace and regional stability, and the political agreements to prevent interference in the internal affairs of the member nations.

Josefina Vidal Ferreiro, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed her happiness for the honor of "welcoming our Latin American and Caribbean brothers and sisters once again here in Cuba."

Vidal stated that "it will be a propitious occasion to reaffirm our commitment to unity and integration, to share opinions and points of view on the development of our nations in the current conjuncture, and for the creation of joint strategies that will allow us to face the adverse conditions in the post-pandemic stage."

An honor to receive Copies of Style from the Hon. Mr. Mariano Ebang Anguesomo, designated ambassador of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea. I reiterated the commitment of Cuba to continue working to strengthen the historical ties of friendship and cooperation that unite our nations.

She emphasizes that "from the very moment the health emergency was declared, it became a priority for the Alliance to counteract the impact of the pandemic in our countries, in all orders: economic, health and social."

Cuban vaccines have been used in two ALBA-TCP countries and our own - the diplomat recalled. Likewise, other Cuban medicines indicated to treat patients diagnosed with COVID-19 arrived in member states of the Alliance.

The Cuban diplomat also highlighted the arrival in Cuba of benefits resulting from the Alliance. She pointed out that "in the most critical moments of the epidemic, our country received 3.5 tons of medical supplies donated by Barbados, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Saint Lucia, transported by the Venezuelan airline Conviasa".