ALBA to Analyze Impact of US Sanctions on Climate Actions

The U.S. blockade prevents Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela from accessing technology and other resources to mitigate the consequences of global environmental transformations.

On Monday, the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples' Trade Treaty (ALBA) will discuss some of the challenges developing countries endure in their fight against climate change. The meeting comes ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) that will take place in Glasglow from Nov. 1.

The ALBA members will focus on the analysis of the impact of U.S. sanctions on Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba, and other developing countries that try to fight the effects of global warming in their territories.

In Venezuela, for example, recent scientific research has highlighted that global environmenal transformations have negatively impacted soils, waters, forests, species, and terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems.

These effects are in turn reflected in the decrease in agricultural output, the displacement of Indigenous communities, the flooding of certain rivers that drag crops and houses, and the melting of the ice of the Bolivar and Humboldt mountains, as local outlet El Nacional recalled.



Currently, the U.S. blockade makes it difficult for these nations to comply with multilateral commitments such as the Paris Accord. It also prevents these Latin American nations from accessing technology, loans, and other resources that could be used to promote their economies' transition to clean energy.

On several occasions, the ALBA block has highlighted that the main drivers of the global ecological crisis are the developed countries' unsustainable production and consumption patterns. Instead of intensifying their actions to fight climate change, these nations tend to ignore the commitments made in multilateral environmental agreements.

On June 24, at the 19th Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Caracas, the ALBA members ratified the importance of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. They reaffirmed their commitment to reducing CO2 emissions and developing more sustainable production and consumption models. In order to meet the needs of future generaltions, they also highlighted issues related to climate change, biodiversity conservation, and the fight against desertification and pollution.