ALBA Countries Condemn Ambassador Saab's Extradition To The US

On Tuesday, the countries of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - People's Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) condemned the extradition of Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab.
“Saab’s extradition sets a dangerous precedent for the international community since it violates the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations,” the ALBA-TCP stated, arguing that Saab had diplomatic immunity as a Bolivarian Special Envoy when he was arrested in Cape Verde on June 12, 2020.
Since the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) requested Saab’s arrest the day after his imprisonment, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Justice Court ruled that his detention was illegal.
Despite this, Cape Verde’s Constitutional Court on Sept. 7 approved his extradition to the U.S., where he currently faces eight money laundering and conspiracy counts for participating in international purchases of food for the Venezuelan people.
Besides urging the U.S. authorities to respect Saab’s rights, the ALBA-TCP regretted the impact that his extradition had on the dialogue process between the government of President Nicolas Maduro and the U.S.-backed Venezuelan opposition. Since Saab is a member of the Bolivarian negotiating team, Maduro had to suspend the Oct. 16 round of talks.
“The U.S. does not care about the peace and well-being of the Venezuelan people. Besides maintaining an inhumane economic blockade against Venezuela, the Empire continues hindering the Mexico-hosted dialogue, which is aimed at reaching agreements that favor Venezuela and respect its sovereignty,” the ALBA-TCP stressed.
Finally, this multilateral organization ratified its support for the Bolivarian government, which assured it will protect at all costs Ambassador Saab's life and human rights.