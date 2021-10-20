ALBA Countries Condemn Ambassador Saab's Extradition To The US

"This action violates the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. Saab was a Bolivarian Special Envoy when he was arrested in 2020," the ALBA recalled.

On Tuesday, the countries of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - People's Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) condemned the extradition of Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab.

“Saab’s extradition sets a dangerous precedent for the international community since it violates the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations,” the ALBA-TCP stated, arguing that Saab had diplomatic immunity as a Bolivarian Special Envoy when he was arrested in Cape Verde on June 12, 2020.

Since the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) requested Saab’s arrest the day after his imprisonment, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Justice Court ruled that his detention was illegal.

Despite this, Cape Verde’s Constitutional Court on Sept. 7 approved his extradition to the U.S., where he currently faces eight money laundering and conspiracy counts for participating in international purchases of food for the Venezuelan people.

Adan Chavez, of the Venezuela ruling PSUV party explaining abt 21 Nov elections where the ruling PSUV only nominated 3000 over candidates compared to the opposition's 65,000. That's true democracy compared to Bourgeoisie that suppress opposition. pic.twitter.com/XFwkjCjOJD — Sivarajan (@ASivarajan) October 19, 2021

Besides urging the U.S. authorities to respect Saab’s rights, the ALBA-TCP regretted the impact that his extradition had on the dialogue process between the government of President Nicolas Maduro and the U.S.-backed Venezuelan opposition. Since Saab is a member of the Bolivarian negotiating team, Maduro had to suspend the Oct. 16 round of talks.

“The U.S. does not care about the peace and well-being of the Venezuelan people. Besides maintaining an inhumane economic blockade against Venezuela, the Empire continues hindering the Mexico-hosted dialogue, which is aimed at reaching agreements that favor Venezuela and respect its sovereignty,” the ALBA-TCP stressed.

Finally, this multilateral organization ratified its support for the Bolivarian government, which assured it will protect at all costs Ambassador Saab's life and human rights.