Cuba Elected to Chair the Group of 77 Plus China in 2023

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla called the decision a "high honor" and expressed his gratitude on the Cuban people's and government's behalf.

On Friday, Cuba was elected to chair the Group of 77 plus China (G-77+China) for 2023 by consensus of foreign ministers meeting on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

"Supporting Cuba's election constitutes, more than a recognition of our country, an enormous responsibility," Bruno Rodriguez said through his official Twitter account.

The Foreign Minister also said that "the G-77 + China is the largest and most diverse coordination group in the multilateral arena, bringing together 2/3 UN member states."

For his part, the director general of Multilateral Affairs and International Law of the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Rodolfo Benítez, said via Twitter that "guiding the work of this broad and diverse political consultation group is not only a great responsibility but also a recognition of our defense of the interests of the South."

The G-77+China, which brings together almost all the nations of Latin America, Africa and South Asia, promotes support in international organizations and the defense of common interests.

A total of 134 countries, representing two-thirds of the UN membership, make up the group, to which China, although not an official member, provides external cooperation.

