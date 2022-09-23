Cuba Commits to Strengthen Ibero-American Cooperation

The Cuban FM attended a meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and other representatives of the 22 countries of Latin America, Spain and Portugal to analyze details of the preparations for the 28th Ibero-American Summit.



Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Thursday reiterated his country's commitment to strengthening cooperation among Ibero-American nations.

The foreign minister tweeted that “at the meeting of Ibero-American Foreign Ministers, I reaffirmed Cuba’s commitment to promoting and strengthening inclusive cooperation.”

He added that he also highlighted the contribution that the Ibero-American Conference can provide to overcome the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister @japortalmiranda exposes in Ministers of Health of Ibero-America Conf. achievements #Cuba vs #COVID19: "science & innovation have been basis of a comprehensive management model & protocol that includes preventive, diagnostic, therapeutic and rehabilitation elements" pic.twitter.com/wmf2pIKVF3 — EmbaCuba China (@EmbacubaChina) October 31, 2021

Rodriguez participated here in a meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and other representatives of the 22 countries of Latin America, Spain, and Portugal to analyze details of the preparations for the 28th Ibero-American Summit.

This important meeting will be held in the Dominican Republic in 2023.

At that meeting, the participants ratified by consensus the appointment of Ambassador Lorena Larios, from Mexico as the new Secretary General for the organization.

Also on Twitter, the Cuban minister pointed out that Larios will have the firm support of Cuba in the performance of her duties.