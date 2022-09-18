Cuba Slams Israel for Destabilizing West Asian Region

Cuba denounces Israel's violations of international laws and says that this regime endangers the stability of the West Asian region.

Through a message issued on his Twitter account, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez condemned this Sunday the new attack by the Israeli regime against Damascus, the Syrian capital, which resulted in the death of five military personnel and some material damage.

"I strongly condemn Israel's constant incursions into Syrian territory, in blatant violation of international laws and endangering stability in the Middle East region," denounced Rodriguez.

The Cuban foreign minister also ratified his country's support and solidarity with the Syrian government and people in the face of the new Israeli aggression.

Condeno de manera enérgica las constantes incursiones de Israel en territorio sirio, en franca violación de las leyes internacionales y poniendo en peligro la estabilidad en la región del Medio Oriente. Ratifico nuestro apoyo y solidaridad con el gobierno y pueblo sirios. — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) September 17, 2022

I strongly condemn Israel's constant incursions into Syrian territory, in clear violation of international law and endangering stability in the Middle East region. I ratify our support and solidarity with the Syrian government and people.

Israel launched on Saturday a missile attack against Damascus International Airport and an area in the south of the capital. According to the opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH), this is the 25th Israeli attack against Syrian territory so far this year.

The Zionist regime also hit the Aleppo airport with several missiles on September 6, causing material damage.

In fact, there have been frequent air and artillery strikes by the Israeli regime's war forces against Syria since the outbreak of the Syrian conflict in 2011 in order to stop the advance of the country's Armed Forces towards the hideouts of radical and terrorist gangs.

However, the Syrian Army, determined to ensure the protection of the country's airspace, has managed to repel the aggression of the Zionist regime on several occasions.

Moreover, Damascus has urged the United Nations (UN) and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to issue a clear and explicit condemnation of the Israeli aggressions against its territory as a deliberate violation of the sovereignty of a UN member state.