UN: Latin American Leaders Call For End to US Blockade of Cuba

The presidents of Argentina, Honduras, and Bolivia raised their voices advocating respect for the peoples' self-determination.

At the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Alberto Fernández of Argentina, Xiomara Castro of Honduras, and Luis Arce of Bolivia demanded an end to the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. on Cuba for over half a century.

The President of Argentina said that "according to the UN Charter, the only legitimate sanctions are those imposed by the Security Council to enforce its decisions on the maintenance of peace and security."

"Argentina joins the demand of the peoples of Cuba and Venezuela for the lifting of the blockades that those nations are suffering," Fernandez added.

Honduras's President Xiomara Castro said: "We proclaim the return to respect for the self-determination of the peoples, rejecting the infamous and brutal blockade of the people of the sister Republic of Cuba."

US president should be consistent regarding #Cuba, with the respect he demands today at the UN for the sovereignty and integrity of States, including small ones, freedom of navigation and political differences. He should put an end to the economic blockade.#MejorSinBloqueo — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) September 21, 2022

"A clear example of the application of unilateral measures is the inhumane and criminal commercial and financial blockade against Cuba, which endangers the lives of millions of citizens," said Bolivian President Luis Arce.

After describing the blockade as a crime against humanity, together with Cuba's inclusion on the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, Arce added that "it is a regrettable example that should make us reflect on how most of the decisions taken every year in this Assembly are not complied with by some countries."

On this occasion, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez demanded President Joe Biden comply with Cuba's demand, which he said included autonomy for small states, freedom of navigation and respect for political differences.