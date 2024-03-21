Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Visit the Province Songo-La Maya

"This tour allows us to touch with our own hands, the things that each territory is doing, see good practices and fix bad practices too".

On Thursday afternoon, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Cannel Bermúdez made a tour of the town of Songo-La Maya in Santiago, to talk with the residents.

The visit takes place in the framework of the Government tour through all the provinces, in the words of the president, "this tour allows us to touch with our own hands, the things that each territory is doing, see good practices and fix bad practices too".

In his message to the people, Diaz-Cannel congratulated several companies in the territory, which "with their way of working and doing things, are overcoming the blockade".

The people of Santiago received the president with slogans and expressions of affection reaffirming their commitment to the Revolution.

��| El presidente @DiazCanelB está en Songo-La Maya, Santiago de #Cuba.



❤️| El pueblo está en la calle y lo recibe con mucho cariño.



����| Luego de su visita a El Salvador, en Guantánamo, llegó al municipio santiaguero para continuar sus recorridos por el país. pic.twitter.com/Ijeh8HIQoL — Presidencia Cuba ���� (@PresidenciaCuba) March 21, 2024 The text reads, The president @DiazCanelB are in Songo-La Maya, Santiago de #Cuba.The people are in the street and receive him with great affection. After his visit to El Salvador, in Guantánamo, he arrived in the Santiago municipality to continue his tours around the country.

On the visit, the Cuban Presidency said in X, "Songo-La Maya, in the cradle of the Revolution, the heroic Santiago de Cuba, receives with all affection the president".

The Minister of Culture Alpidio Alonso Grau, referred to the passage of Diaz-Cannel saying, "I’m excited by the images of the president Diaz-Canel with the people of La Maya. In those cheers in support of the president is the work of the Revolution. That is the brave people of Fidel, who trust in his Revolution and grow in the hardest moments. Nobody surrenders here! Patria o Muerte.

The president arrived in the town after his visit to Guantanamo, the country’s easternmost province, where he visited the economic and social objectives of the territory.