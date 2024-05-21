Cuba Decrees Official Mourning for Iranian President's Death

"The Cuban people and government stand with Iran in this moment of grief," President Diaz-Canel pointed out.

On Monday, President Miguel Diaz-Canel declared an official period of mourning in Cuba after confirming the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

"With deep sorrow, our people have learned of the death of the President of the sister Islamic Republic of Iran, His Excellency Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi," the decree states, adding that the official mourning will be observed from 06:00 AM on May 21 until 12:00 AM on May 22.

Diaz-Canel justified his decision by recalling that "during his tenure as president since 2021, Raisi made a decisive contribution to the development and strengthening of the friendship and cooperation between both nations."

"The Cuban people and government stand with Iran in this moment of grief and express their confidence that the Islamic Revolution will move forward and recover from this unfortunate event," he added.

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, along with seven other individuals including a provincial governor, tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash in northern #Iran's pic.twitter.com/fm3kRYFley — محمدولی انصاری (@MhmdwlyA44525) May 21, 2024

As part of the protocol for observing the 42 hours of official mourning, the Cuban national flag must be flown at half-staff on public buildings and military institutions.

On Sunday, Iranian authorities confirmed that President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Affairs Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian died in a helicopter crash in the northwest of the country.

The crashed helicopter also carried other notable figures, including the governor of East Azerbaijan Province, Malek Rahmati, and the Imam of the Tabriz mosque, Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Al Hashem.