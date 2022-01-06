Cuba Reports 1,429 COVID-19 Cases and One Death

The number of cases in Cuba has risen in the past few days due to the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, Minister of Public Health Jose Angel Portal said at a recent meeting.

Cuba on Thursday reported 1,429 new Covid-19 cases, 462 more than on Wednesday, and one death due to the disease.

Some 10,677 patients are in hospitals, 6,200 of whom are suspected cases, 674 are under epidemiological surveillance and 3,803 are active cases (998 more than on Wednesday), according to the daily report issued by the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP).

#CUBA: COVID-19 cases continue their rise in Cuba, which this Tuesday adds 673 positives, 117 more than the previous day. There have been no deaths since December 31, but there are 21 seriously ill and four critical in Cuban hospitals. pic.twitter.com/EZsIChG8Ba — CaribbeanNewsNetwork (@caribbeannewsuk) January 5, 2022

Ciego de Avila is one of the provinces with Omicron cases, a variant detected in Cuba in December, the minister noted.