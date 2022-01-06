    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Cuba

Cuba Reports 1,429 COVID-19 Cases and One Death

  • Four months after hospitals nearly collapsed in Cuba due to skyrocketing covid-19 case numbers, the country has rolled out its own vaccines and cases are down to 5 for every 100,000 people.

    Four months after hospitals nearly collapsed in Cuba due to skyrocketing covid-19 case numbers, the country has rolled out its own vaccines and cases are down to 5 for every 100,000 people. | Photo: Twitter @MediccGail

Published 6 January 2022
Opinion

The number of cases in Cuba has risen in the past few days due to the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, Minister of Public Health Jose Angel Portal said at a recent meeting.

Cuba on Thursday reported 1,429 new Covid-19 cases, 462 more than on Wednesday, and one death due to the disease.

RELATED:

Cuba To Finish Application Of Booster Doses By Late January

Some 10,677 patients are in hospitals, 6,200 of whom are suspected cases, 674 are under epidemiological surveillance and 3,803 are active cases (998 more than on Wednesday), according to the daily report issued by the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP).

The number of cases in Cuba has risen in the past few days due to the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, Minister of Public Health Jose Angel Portal said at a recent meeting.

Ciego de Avila is one of the provinces with Omicron cases, a variant detected in Cuba in December, the minister noted.

Tags

Cuba COVID-19 CIGB BioCubaPharma Omicron variant Omicron Variant

People

Jose Angel Portal

PL
by teleSUR/capc-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.