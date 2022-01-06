Cuba Reports 1,429 COVID-19 Cases and One Death

Some 10,677 patients are in hospitals, 6,200 of whom are suspected cases, 674 are under epidemiological surveillance and 3,803 are active cases (998 more than on Wednesday), according to the daily report issued by the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP).
#CUBA: COVID-19 cases continue their rise in Cuba, which this Tuesday adds 673 positives, 117 more than the previous day. There have been no deaths since December 31, but there are 21 seriously ill and four critical in Cuban hospitals. pic.twitter.com/EZsIChG8Ba