Cuba: Anti-COVID Vaccines Donation To Sahrawi Republic

On Tuesday, the Cuban Foreign Minister reported on its website that Island has donated to the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) 458 000 doses of its homegrown Soberana 02 anti-covid vaccines for children between two and 18 years of age.

The announcement indicated that the delivery would arrive at the Algerian Houari Boumedienne International Airport on Tuesday Morning, to be further transferred to the Sahrawi territory.

Intended to receive the donation shipment, Cuban Ambassador to Algeria Armando Vergara Bueno and Cheikh M’Hamed, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the SADR Embassy in Algiers, attended the airport.

M’Hamed thanked the Island for representing his country and praised the gesture of solidarity of the Cuban people with his nation.

Receipt ceremony for the donation of 458 000 doses of the vaccine Soberana02 sent by Cuba to the sister RASD for pediatric use, presided over by the Prime Minister of the SADR, officials from the Ministry of Public Health and representatives of the Cuban Medical Brigade.

Cuban ambassador Vergara reiterated the ties of friendship and solidarity between the Cuban and Sahrawi people in their fight for achieving their independence from Morocco.