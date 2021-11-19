Cuba Condemns US Blockade Before Eurasian Council

"During almost six decades, this unilateral coercive policy has caused US$144 billion economy losses,” Cuba's Chief of the Council of Ministers Marrero stated.

Before the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council on Friday, Cuba’s Chief of the Council of Ministers Manuel Marrero denounced the U.S. strengthening of the economic blockade against his country.

"During almost six decades, this unilateral coercive policy has caused US$144 billion economy losses,” Marrero stressed and thanked the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) for their continued support and solidarity with Cuba, which is an EIC observer State since 2020.

In economic matters, Marrero proposed to increase and diversify exports of goods and services to Asia, implement joint social development projects, and boost cultural exchanges with the council's states.

Regarding the plans of the Eurasian forum to develop policies to fight climate change, Marrero insisted that Cuba has optimal conditions for the use of solar and wind energies.

"Increased use of renewable energy will enable my country to reach the 2030 sustainable development goals soon,” he stressed and urged Eurasian countries to share experiences in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Cuba has much to offer in this regard since our scientists have managed to develop the over-90-percent-efficient Sovereign 02, Sovereign Plus, and Abdala vaccines despite the U.S. sanctions,” Marrero recalled and suggested strengthening cooperation to produce these vaccines in Asia.

Finally, he extended an invitation to this continent’s companies to participate in the second Cuba 2021 Business Forum, which will be held virtually from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2.