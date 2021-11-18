Cuban FM: US Regime Change Plot Failed Due to Popular Rejection

What did happen on the 15N and previous days was that civil society came to public spaces and reaffirmed their support for the Revolution, to celebrate the reopening of schools after the control of the COVID-19 pandemic and to celebrate the 502nd anniversary of the foundation of Havana.

Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez ratified this Thursday that the political-communication operation promoted by the U.S. government against this country failed due to widespread rejection.

In his official Twitter account, the Foreign Minister explained that the announced Internet outage in the Caribbean nation did not occur. Neither did repression, marches, and militarization promoted by foreign media.

According to the platform, these points were discussed in a recent interview with the AP news agency. He condemned Washington's instigation and financing of subversion against Cuba with millions of dollars, as well as the use of internal agents.

"It gives the impression that Cuba is the only country in the world in which a protest that did not exist becomes international news," stressed the head of diplomacy on the island.

Also, in the dialogue, the official denied having established an agreement with Spain to provide for the departure to that nation of the alleged missing Yunior Garcia, promoter of a destabilizing call scheduled for last Monday.

The trip of Garcia and his wife, Dayana Prieto, is not the result of an agreement between the two countries, nor a decision of the Cuban government or a judicial determination, he assured.

"I suppose (Garcia) is exercising the right that any Cuban has to travel and move freely," he added.

As AP recalled, on Monday, no one went dressed in white to the intersection of the capital's Prado and Malecon streets (as planned) or in the places called in other provinces. The suggested clapping and banging of pots and pans never took place, nor were white sheets laid out as a protest sign.

What did happen on the 15N and previous days was that civil society came to public spaces and reaffirmed their support to the Revolution, to celebrate the reopening of schools after the control of the COVID-19 pandemic and to celebrate the 502nd anniversary of the foundation of Havana.