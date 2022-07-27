Cuba-China Seek To Boost Bilateral Cooperation in Tourism

A memorandum of understanding on bilateral cooperation in tourism has been signed between Cuba and China, Cuba's ambassador to China, Carlos Miguel Pereira, said.

The Cuban ambassador and the Caissa Tourism Group's CEO, Chen Xiaobing, signed the document.

Said a memorandum seeks "boosting strategic cooperation in terms of the promotion, organization and management of travelers to the island and to China," according to the Cuban ambassador.

Through his Facebook account, Pereira said that the memorandum considers "the interests identified in the areas of cultural, health, historical-patrimonial tourism, among others."

The CEO of Caissa Tourism Group confirmed the group's interest in being the first to organize tours to Cuba upon the lifting of China's travel restrictions.

Cuban Amb exchanged w Chen Xiaobing, president of Caissa Tourism Group. Pres. ratified interest in organizing trips to #Cuba once lifted travel restrictions in #China. MoU was signed to promote strategic coop under diff. modalities & according to interests in various sectors. pic.twitter.com/KPpY2ENue6 — EmbaCuba China (@EmbacubaChina) July 27, 2022

Nature, culture, and nautical tourism are among the main attractions that catch the attention of Chinese tourists in Cuba.