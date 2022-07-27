    • Live
Cuba-China Seek To Boost Bilateral Cooperation in Tourism

    Cuba has signed a memorandum of understanding with China to cooperate in the bilateral development of tourism. Jul. 27, 2022.

Published 27 July 2022
A memorandum of understanding on bilateral cooperation in tourism has been signed between Cuba and China, Cuba's ambassador to China, Carlos Miguel Pereira, said.

The Cuban ambassador and the Caissa Tourism Group's CEO, Chen Xiaobing, signed the document.

Said a memorandum seeks "boosting strategic cooperation in terms of the promotion, organization and management of travelers to the island and to China," according to the Cuban ambassador.

Through his Facebook account, Pereira said that the memorandum considers "the interests identified in the areas of cultural, health, historical-patrimonial tourism, among others."  

The CEO of Caissa Tourism Group confirmed the group's interest in being the first to organize tours to Cuba upon the lifting of China's travel restrictions.

Nature, culture, and nautical tourism are among the main attractions that catch the attention of Chinese tourists in Cuba. 

