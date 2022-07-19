32nd Caravan of Pastors for Peace Arrives in Cuba

"Welcome to Cuba, dear brothers and sisters. Thank you for these thirty years of love, solidarity and accompaniment to our people in their hardest battles," the Cuban president said via Twitter.

The caravan comprises 91 members, mostly young people between 18 and 30 years of age, from 20 U.S. cities. About 1.5 tons of donations were carried by the caravan members, who collected medicines, medical equipment, and digital technologies to assist the people of Cuba.

During their visit to the island, which will last until July 30, the visitors will participate in the commemorative act for the National Rebellion Day in the province of Cienfuegos on July 26.

They will participate in conferences and meetings with personalities from different fields and with the inhabitants of Havana, Matanzas, and Cienfuegos provinces. Visits to places of economic, cultural, and historical importance on the island are also part of their activities program.

La Caravana de Pastores por la Paz, en su 32 edición, llegó al Aeropuerto Internacional José Martí de La Habana procedente de Miami.Jóvenes, en su mayor parte, conforman los 91 integrantes del grupo que una vez más desafía el bloqueo impuesto por el Gobierno de los Estados Unidos pic.twitter.com/phujhamYC0 — Alex Borrell (@Pastornidia) July 19, 2022

The Caravan of Pastors for Peace, in its 32nd edition, arrived at the José Martí International Airport in Havana from Miami. Young people, for the most part, make up the 91 members of the group that once again defies the blockade imposed by the Government of the United States.

Pastors for Peace is linked to the Interreligious Foundation for Community Organization (IFCO) and takes care of organizing donations and actions of solidarity with Cuba from the U.S.

The Pastors for Peace are carrying out an intense campaign within the U.S. in favor of lifting the economic, commercial and financial blockade that Washington has imposed on the island for more than half a century.