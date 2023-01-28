Cuba Celebrates Torchlight March in Honor of José Martí

According to youth and student organizations involved in the coordination of the event, editions of the March were held in all Cuban provinces.

Cuban students and young people participated on Friday night in Havana in the re-edition of the March of the Torches, called to commemorate the 170th anniversary of the birth of national hero José Martí.

As traditionally happens, the participants in the march marched from the University of Havana to the Fragua Martiana, a cultural institution where in the past were the quarries of San Lazaro, the place where Marti did forced labor during 1870, when he was 17 years old, during the period of his life known as the political prison.

Army General Raúl Castro Ruz and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez participated in the March, as well as attendees of the 5th International Conference "For the Balance of the World".

According to youth and student organizations involved in the coordination of the event, editions of the March were held in all Cuban provinces.

The first March of the Torches was organized by the Centennial Generation on the night of January 27, 1953.

In that historic parade, the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, was together with a group of young people who on July 26, 1953 assaulted the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks in Santiago de Cuba and Granma, respectively.