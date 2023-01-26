Venezuela and Cuba Meet To Strengthen Bilateral Relations

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
I have already subscribed | Do not show this message again
Boletines
Your email has been successfully registered.
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro held a working meeting with his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Díaz-Canel, on Wednesday, with the aim of further strengthening relations between the two nations.
"The head of state, Nicolás Maduro, meets with his counterpart of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, to continue strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations, as a mechanism to combat and resist US sanctions," Venezolana de Televisión said on Twitter, along with pictures of the meeting.