Venezuela and Cuba Meet To Strengthen Bilateral Relations

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro held a working meeting with his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Díaz-Canel, on Wednesday, with the aim of further strengthening relations between the two nations.

"The head of state, Nicolás Maduro, meets with his counterpart of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, to continue strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations, as a mechanism to combat and resist US sanctions," Venezolana de Televisión said on Twitter, along with pictures of the meeting.

The Cuban president arrived Wednesday at the Simón Bolívar de Maiquetía International Airport in the northern state of La Guaira.

The president of the largest of the Antilles arrived in the Caribbean country along with Trade Minister Rodrigo Malmierca Díaz and Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez.

Relations between Cuba and Venezuela were strengthened when former President Hugo Chavez came to power in 1999.