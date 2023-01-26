    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Cuba

Venezuela and Cuba Meet To Strengthen Bilateral Relations

  • The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro received his Cuban counterpart at the Maiquetía International Airport.

    The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro received his Cuban counterpart at the Maiquetía International Airport. | Photo: Presidential Press

Published 26 January 2023 (8 hours 44 minutes ago)
Opinion

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro held a working meeting with his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Díaz-Canel, on Wednesday, with the aim of further strengthening relations between the two nations.

"The head of state, Nicolás Maduro, meets with his counterpart of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, to continue strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations, as a mechanism to combat and resist US sanctions," Venezolana de Televisión said on Twitter, along with pictures of the meeting.

RELATED:
 Venezuela & Brazil Discuss Work Plan To Resume Cooperation

The Cuban president arrived Wednesday at the Simón Bolívar de Maiquetía International Airport in the northern state of La Guaira.

The president of the largest of the Antilles arrived in the Caribbean country along with Trade Minister Rodrigo Malmierca Díaz and Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez.

Relations between Cuba and Venezuela were strengthened when former President Hugo Chavez came to power in 1999.

Tags

Cuba Venezuela Diplomacy

by teleSUR/MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.