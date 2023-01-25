Presidents Diaz-Canel & Lula da Silva Meet In Buenos Aires

"In this affectionate meeting, we reiterated the joy for Brazil’s return to CELAC and shared the will to strengthen bilateral relations," the Cuban president said.

On Tuesday, Presidents Miguel Diaz-Canel (Cuba) and Lula da Silva (Brazil) met in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where the 7th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) took place.

"In this affectionate meeting, we reiterated the joy for Brazil’s return to CELAC and shared the will to strengthen bilateral relations, consistent with the historical friendship ties between our peoples," Diaz-Canel tweeted.

“I am proud to have partaken in this forum, of which Cubans are part. I hope that U.S. 60-year-long blockade against Cuba finally ends so that this Caribbean country can return to a normal development process,” Lula da Silva stated.

He stressed that all nations must treat Cuba with affection and respect, as this stance contributes to solving political differences through dialogue. “Brazil has no enmity with any country. If we can help to reach agreements, we will do so,” Lula pointed out.

“I learned in my political life, by making negotiations between employers and employees, that the more you dialogue, the more opportunities you have to reach an agreement,” the Brazilian President noted, stressing the value of maintaining peace.

“This is CELAC’s aim, provide an extraordinary space for discussion and learning,” Lula da Silva said and called for respecting the self-determination of peoples by avoiding imposing sanctions, threats, or personal offenses.

“Washington persists in its efforts to divide, stigmatize and subordinate us to its interests, almost 200 years after the promulgation of the Monroe Doctrine," Diaz-Canel said.

"It is urgent to close ranks and project a strategic vision towards CELAC economic, social, and cultural integration, which allows us to develop jointly and independently from U.S. interests,” he insisted.