We Need a More Cooperative, Fair, Supportive World Order: Cuba

On Tuesday, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel called for the construction of fairer relations between European countries and Latin American nations.

"We can and must build better, fairer, and more balanced, supportive and cooperative relationships to improve the lives of our peoples", he said during the summit between the European Union (EU) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

Diaz-Canel recalled that the first CELAC-EU summit held in 1999 generated great expectations regarding the progress towards a strategic association between Latin America and Europe. That perspective, however, has not yet materialized.

“An honest assessment would conclude that, outside of speeches and dreams, the strategic association practically does not exist. In all this time, Latin America and the Caribbean has not been a real priority for the EU,” he said, adding that the above is clearly demonstrated in the eight years that have elapsed since the last CELAC-EU summit.

“Latin America and the Caribbean is no longer the backyard of the United States. Neither are we former colonies that require advice nor will we accept being treated as simple suppliers of raw materials. We are independent and sovereign countries, with a common vision of the future," Diaz-Canel stressed.

The Cuban leader also mentioned that "colonial plunder and capitalist plunder turned Europe into a creditor and Latin America and the Caribbean into debtors." This structural asymmetry continues to be reproduced through the U.S. financial policies, which impose barriers to development in Latin America.

“A comprehensive reform of the financial architecture inherited from the Cold War and the Bretton Woods monetary system is required in order to find solutions to the serious problem of foreign debt, which we have already paid several times,” he emphasized.

Diaz-Canel asked the participants of the CELAC-EU summit to discuss in depth issues related to migration due to the alarming proliferation of hate speech and intolerance, as well as the "exclusionary and xenophobic policies" adopted against the countries of the South.

Referring to multilateralism, the Cuban president said he was concerned about "the insistence on replacing the commitment to the United Nations Charter and international law with a so-called 'international order based on rules,' which have not been negotiated, much less agreed upon by all the States".

"In our relations, the principles of sovereign equality and non-interference in the internal affairs of States must be respected in all circumstances," he said, and also called for respect for the inalienable right of each country to decide its own political, economic and social system.